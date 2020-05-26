Global  

Twitter fact checks Trump’s false tweets about election fraud

engadget Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
It’s finally happened: Twitter has fact-checked the president. The company added labels notifying its users that two of Donald Trump’s tweets have been fact-checked and contain false information about mail-in voting.In the tweets, Trump falsely claim...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

