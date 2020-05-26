Twitter fact checks Trump’s false tweets about election fraud
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () It’s finally happened: Twitter has fact-checked the president. The company added labels notifying its users that two of Donald Trump’s tweets have been fact-checked and contain false information about mail-in voting.In the tweets, Trump falsely claim...
