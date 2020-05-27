As restaurants clash with popular delivery apps like Grubhub over fees, Google Maps is getting a new feature that makes it easier to order directly from local businesses (GOOGL)
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · Google is launching a new feature that lets merchants specify their preferred ordering method when customers find a restaurant through Google Maps.
· The update comes as restaurants have struggled with processing fees from popular third-party delivery services like Grubhub as they rely heavily on takeout during the...