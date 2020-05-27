Global  

As restaurants clash with popular delivery apps like Grubhub over fees, Google Maps is getting a new feature that makes it easier to order directly from local businesses (GOOGL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
As restaurants clash with popular delivery apps like Grubhub over fees, Google Maps is getting a new feature that makes it easier to order directly from local businesses (GOOGL)· Google is launching a new feature that lets merchants specify their preferred ordering method when customers find a restaurant through Google Maps.
· The update comes as restaurants have struggled with processing fees from popular third-party delivery services like Grubhub as they rely heavily on takeout during the...
