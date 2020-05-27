This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in past tweets (TWTR)
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () · A Twitter employee has come under fire from President Donald Trump's allies and top advisers after old tweets surfaced Wednesday in which the employee is critical of Trump.
· Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth tweeted that Trump a "racist tangerine" and decried "ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE" in 2016 and 2017. Trump...
Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.