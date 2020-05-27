Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in past tweets (TWTR)

Business Insider Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in past tweets (TWTR)· A Twitter employee has come under fire from President Donald Trump's allies and top advisers after old tweets surfaced Wednesday in which the employee is critical of Trump.
· Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth tweeted that Trump a "racist tangerine" and decried "ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE" in 2016 and 2017. Trump...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies [Video]

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies

Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump. Trump responded by threatening to regulate or shut down social media companies that he claims are trying to “silence conservative voices.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published
Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots [Video]

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

U.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this

jolivet_daniel

Ask Dr. Dan @ The Standard Use data to help leaders understand why employee mental health is integral to the culture and mission of your organ… https://t.co/WcoM0tzMBP 1 minute ago

MDavisReports

Moriah Davis RT @MattTalhelm: Before & after of the Somerset Store show the destruction caused by this tractor trailer crash. Before photo is from a sto… 9 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he... https://t.co/nfAKngw3vc 12 minutes ago

hblodget

Henry Blodget RT @businessinsider: This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in pas… 24 minutes ago

oldudershead

Adam M @pewresearch Pew Research Center employee typing this tweet. https://t.co/6MeVr6tN8Q 26 minutes ago

LexBrow81304056

Lex Brown RT @Graybar: Our Northeast Service Center recently donated over 900 pounds of food to @CFBNJ. To support our communities during this challe… 30 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in… https://t.co/nYoNWdVVUe 31 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump's pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in… https://t.co/O6X9VkqqSZ 36 minutes ago