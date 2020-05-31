Global  

From Ben and Jerry's ice cream to pizzas for priests: How drone startup Manna adapted to the coronavirus pandemic

Business Insider Sunday, 31 May 2020
From Ben and Jerry's ice cream to pizzas for priests: How drone startup Manna adapted to the coronavirus pandemic· Irish drone delivery startup Manna was ready to start deliveries of Ben and Jerry's ice cream just when the coronavirus lockdown started to kick in.
· The company quickly restructured to start making essential deliveries of prescription medication and food to isolated residents in the village of Moneygall, better known as...
