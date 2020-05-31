From Ben and Jerry's ice cream to pizzas for priests: How drone startup Manna adapted to the coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () · Irish drone delivery startup Manna was ready to start deliveries of Ben and Jerry's ice cream just when the coronavirus lockdown started to kick in.
· The company quickly restructured to start making essential deliveries of prescription medication and food to isolated residents in the village of Moneygall, better known as...
