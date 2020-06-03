Sega Game Gear Micro set to arrive with iconic titles including Sonic

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Have you had enough of those retro console re-releases yet? Well, buckle up, because Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with yet another retro remake. The at-times maligned Game Gear Micro is set to make a return this year. Perhaps best known for its failed attempt to overtake the iconic Game Boy from Nintendo, this handheld console from Sega is looking to make a splash the second time around. If you’re not familiar, this particular console fits its name, as it is truly micro, fitting in the palm of your hand. This 8-bit system is capable of running a number of notable titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog and more. We have full details, release notes, and pricing down below on the new Sega game Gear Micro.



