Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sega Game Gear Micro set to arrive with iconic titles including Sonic

9to5Toys Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Have you had enough of those retro console re-releases yet? Well, buckle up, because Sega is celebrating its 60th anniversary with yet another retro remake. The at-times maligned Game Gear Micro is set to make a return this year. Perhaps best known for its failed attempt to overtake the iconic Game Boy from Nintendo, this handheld console from Sega is looking to make a splash the second time around. If you’re not familiar, this particular console fits its name, as it is truly micro, fitting in the palm of your hand. This 8-bit system is capable of running a number of notable titles, including Sonic the Hedgehog and more. We have full details, release notes, and pricing down below on the new Sega game Gear Micro.

more…

The post Sega Game Gear Micro set to arrive with iconic titles including Sonic appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’ [Video]

Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’

Amazon Launches First Big-Budget Game ‘Crucible’ 'Crucible' is Amazon Game Studios' first major release since the video game developer launched in 2012. The game marks Amazon’s deviation from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed [Video]

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed

Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this