The exec behind Microsoft's flagship database software says it's surpassed longtime leader Oracle thanks to a 'laser' focus on customers and building tools 'you didn't need to be a rocket scientist' to use (MSFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The exec behind Microsoft's flagship database software says it's surpassed longtime leader Oracle thanks to a 'laser' focus on customers and building tools 'you didn't need to be a rocket scientist' to use (MSFT)· *Microsoft's flagship database software used to be a runner-up to Oracle, but has gained favor among iT buyers in recent years.*
· * Rohan Kumar, the Microsoft executive in charge of SQL Server, said that's because the company made changes to the software to focus on top enterprise customers and to make it easy for...
