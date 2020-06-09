Google Maps New COVID-19 Alerts Will Help Users Avoid Crowded Areas

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Google Maps is rolling out a dedicated service to notify users regarding COVID-19 travel restrictions. This feature will help people mitigate the dangers of Coronavirus while commuting and planning long travels. Google Maps COVID-19 alerts will inform you if the transit stations or train rides are crowded or “whether the bus is running on a […]



