Related videos from verified sources Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit



Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday. Conway G. Gittens.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Google just rolled out new Maps features to help you avoid both crowds and delays to make traveling during the pandemic safer (GOOG) · A handful of new Google Maps updates are rolling out, including a feature that will let you see when bus and train stations are busiest during the day. ·...

Business Insider 4 days ago



Google Maps updated with COVID-19 info and related transit alerts Google Maps is today introducing a series of new features to better inform travelers and commuters about how their trip may be impacted by COVID-19 — including...

TechCrunch 4 days ago





Tweets about this