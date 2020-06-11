Facebook tests Wikipedia-powered information panels, similar to Google, in its search results
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Facebook is testing a new feature that aims to keep users inside its platform when they’re looking for factual information they would otherwise turn to Google or Wikipedia to find. The company confirmed to TechCrunch it’s now piloting an updated version of Facebook Search that displays factual information when users search for topics like public […]
