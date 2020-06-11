Global  

Facebook tests Wikipedia-powered information panels, similar to Google, in its search results

TechCrunch Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Facebook is testing a new feature that aims to keep users inside its platform when they’re looking for factual information they would otherwise turn to Google or Wikipedia to find. The company confirmed to TechCrunch it’s now piloting an updated version of Facebook Search that displays factual information when users search for topics like public […]
News video: Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool

Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool 01:10

 Facebook has announced that its new Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally. As per The Verge, the tool was firstly launched in America and Canada in April. The new feature will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and other media to their Google Photos accounts with just a click....

EU wants monthly fake news report from Facebook, Twitter, Google [Video]

EU wants monthly fake news report from Facebook, Twitter, Google

Facebook, Google, and Twitter should report monthly on how they're fighting fake news, two EU officials said Wednesday. The social media giants are party to a voluntary EU code of conduct. Lucy Fielder..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
What Is An IP, And Do You Really Need It? [Video]

What Is An IP, And Do You Really Need It?

An IP address is also known as an Internet Protocol address. According to Business Insider, It's a short code that identifies your computer or device when you go online. While it doesn't carry any..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Facebook's 'More Human' Chatbot Was Created by 1.5B Reddit Posts [Video]

Facebook's 'More Human' Chatbot Was Created by 1.5B Reddit Posts

Facebook's 'More Human' Chatbot Was Created by 1.5B Reddit Posts The social media network has launched a new chatbot program called Blender. Blender is said to be able to show empathy, personality..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

