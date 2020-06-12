Global  

Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests

Reuters India Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition technology to police, making it the latest big firm to back away from the business following protests against law enforcement brutality and bias.
