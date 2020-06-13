This week’s top stories: Stadia for OnePlus 5, 6, 7, Photoshop Camera, Nokia 5.3 review, more
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () *In this week’s top stories:* Google Stadia picks up official support for the OnePlus 5, 6, & 7 series, the Adobe Photoshop Camera app launches on Android, our Damien Wilde reviews the affordable Nokia 5.3 phone, and more.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: Stadia for OnePlus 5, 6, 7, Photoshop Camera, Nokia 5.3 review, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
SHANGHAI — A man has been convicted after ramming his mistress's car off a second floor parking garage.
As seen in the CCTV, the man, who was driving his wife's car slid into reverse and crashed into the parked car.
The man, surnamed Zhou then rammed into the car a second time, smashing his...