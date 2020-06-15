Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more

betanews Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
It seems that few updates from Microsoft are without problems these days, so the fact that a big release such as Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing issues should shock no one. A particularly annoying problem that is plaguing some people who have installed the update is that they are not automatically signed into their user account in Chrome. As an extension of this issue, website passwords are not being remembered. Problems have also been found with Edge and OneDrive forgetting credentials after upgrading to Windows 10 version 2004. See also: Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Insomnia: The new COVID-19 health concern [Video]

Insomnia: The new COVID-19 health concern

Insomnia is the newest health concern during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mental health experts say they are seeing more people dealing with sleeplessness.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:15Published
Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update [Video]

Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft is looking into why Edge is running at startup for some users

 Microsoft has acknowledged a problem with Microsoft Edge that sees the browser launching automatically when Windows starts. For some users, Edge is running at...
betanews


Tweets about this

gizmovision

Joseph Pianta RT @HotHardware: Windows 10 Users Report May 2020 Update Is Causing Login Headaches In Chrome, OneDrive And More https://t.co/FmmMBo6OyU @m… 3 hours ago

HotHardware

HotHardware Windows 10 Users Report May 2020 Update Is Causing Login Headaches In Chrome, OneDrive And More… https://t.co/qKdRI54qD6 3 hours ago

Mark_McPherson5

Mark McPherson Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more - BetaNews https://t.co/0ZQfvh8W5v via @GoogleNews 8 hours ago

rxk14007

[email protected]週休7日でビール🍺が飲みたい RT @BetaNews: Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more https://t.co/QfBszeJB3s 8 hours ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more https://t.co/hQeDycFLaz 8 hours ago

Origsoft

Origsoft Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more https://t.co/kJSQT4Ck46 #Article #Microsoft 8 hours ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more https://t.co/BRqjHZZC5t via @BetaNews 8 hours ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more https://t.co/QfBszeJB3s 8 hours ago