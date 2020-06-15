Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing login problems in Chrome, Edge, OneDrive and more Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

It seems that few updates from Microsoft are without problems these days, so the fact that a big release such as Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing issues should shock no one. A particularly annoying problem that is plaguing some people who have installed the update is that they are not automatically signed into their user account in Chrome. As an extension of this issue, website passwords are not being remembered. Problems have also been found with Edge and OneDrive forgetting credentials after upgrading to Windows 10 version 2004. See also: Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960…


