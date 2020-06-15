Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US companies can now work on 5G w/ Huawei as restrictions start to ease

9to5Google Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The past year has been far from kind to Huawei as the company struggled with a ban that essentially cut it off from US companies. Today, though, the US government has confirmed that it is easing the restrictions on Huawei a bit and allowing the company to work with US firms on 5G standards.

more…

The post US companies can now work on 5G w/ Huawei as restrictions start to ease appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Centre, states and companies will collectively work on migrants' return: FM Sitharaman [Video]

Centre, states and companies will collectively work on migrants' return: FM Sitharaman

As economic activities resumed with easing of lockdown restrictions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while talking to ANI Editor Smita Prakash said that the government will make plans for migrant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:18Published
Travel Industry Experts Expecting Closer Trips, Isolated Suburban Getaways This Summer [Video]

Travel Industry Experts Expecting Closer Trips, Isolated Suburban Getaways This Summer

As more people look to travel locally once COVID-19 restrictions loosen, vehicle rental companies are anticipating lots of summer business; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
Vehicle Rental Companies Anticipating Summer Business Boom As Coronavirus Restrictions Lift [Video]

Vehicle Rental Companies Anticipating Summer Business Boom As Coronavirus Restrictions Lift

As more people look to travel locally once COVID-19 restrictions loosen, vehicle rental companies are anticipating lots of summer business; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. posts rule allowing U.S. companies to work with Huawei on 5G and other standards

 The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday posted a new rule that allows U.S. companies to work with China's Huawei to develop standards for 5G and other...
Reuters


Tweets about this