US companies can now work on 5G w/ Huawei as restrictions start to ease
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The past year has been far from kind to Huawei as the company struggled with a ban that essentially cut it off from US companies. Today, though, the US government has confirmed that it is easing the restrictions on Huawei a bit and allowing the company to work with US firms on 5G standards.
