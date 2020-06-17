Global  

Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai are reportedly willing to testify before Congress over antitrust concerns on the condition that Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook testify as well (GOOGL, FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai are reportedly willing to testify before Congress over antitrust concerns on the condition that Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook testify as well (GOOGL, FB)· Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg may both be willing to appear in front of Congress to address antitrust concerns, according to reports from both Bloomberg and the Washington Post.
· Both companies have already alerted the House Judiciary Committee by letter, and both have made it clear that their...
