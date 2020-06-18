Select iPad Air models return to Amazon all-time low with up to $99 off Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver for *$549.99 shipped*. Price reflected at checkout. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low for this model. Today’s deal is also in-line with our previous mention as well.



Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.



