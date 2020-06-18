Global  

Canada picks Apple/Google API for nationwide COVID-19 contact tracing app

9to5Mac Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has announced today that the country will use Apple/Google’s API for its national contact tracing app. It will first launch as part of a test in Ontario before becoming available more widely.

