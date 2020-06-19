'We're In. We're Out': The North Face becomes the first major company to boycott Facebook as the calls for advertisers to walk out of the platform in July intensify Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· The North Face has become the first major brand to boycott Facebook on the heels of mounting pressure from civil rights organizations over content moderation and hate speech.

