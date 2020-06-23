New Balance apparel and shoes start at under $16 in today’s Gold Box Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 30% off* New Balance shoes and apparel. Deals start at *$15.69* across a wide range of styles. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the New Balance Men’s 574 V2 Sneaker at *$52.99*. Regularly up to $80, this is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon in various colors. With a bright take on the classic New Balance design, there’s a lot to like with this model. Its design is sure to comfortable, making it a great option for everyday wear. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.



