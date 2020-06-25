Global  

Defense Department accuses Huawei, along with 19 other top Chinese companies, of having links to the Chinese military

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Defense Department accuses Huawei, along with 19 other top Chinese companies, of having links to the Chinese military· The Defense Department on Wednesday published a list of Chinese companies that operate in the US and have been linked to the Chinese military.
· The list was required as part of the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act but was not previously assembled, according to Axios.
· The act states that the president has the...
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
Chinese vessels enter waters near Senkakus 66 days in a row

Chinese vessels enter waters near Senkakus 66 days in a row 01:32

 TOKYO — Chinese government vessels were spotted in waters near the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, inside Japan's contiguous zone, for a record 66th consecutive day on Thursday, June 18. Citing a spokesman for the Japan 11th Regional Coast Guard headquarters, the Stars and Stripes reported...

