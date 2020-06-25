Defense Department accuses Huawei, along with 19 other top Chinese companies, of having links to the Chinese military Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· The Defense Department on Wednesday published a list of Chinese companies that operate in the US and have been linked to the Chinese military.

· The list was required as part of the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act but was not previously assembled, according to Axios.

