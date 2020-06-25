Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more

9to5Mac Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Two major pieces of news in the drone world from Skydio today. First, the drone maker is officially announcing that Skydio 2 production has restarted since pausing for a few months during the COVID-19 shutdown. The super-smart Skydio 2 drone is once again available to order and shipping to customers.

The other announcement is the release of a significant software update for Skydio 2 drones. A new software update released today dramatically increases tracking range, flight features, and charging capabilities.

more…

The post Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Autoblog Minute - Published
News video: Manned drone racing is coming soon

Manned drone racing is coming soon

 Manned drone racing is coming soon. The Drone Champions League (DCL) has completed testing on its manned aerobatic drone. Bringing us one step closer to manned drone racing. The craft is inspired by Formula 1 race car design. It has 12 motors and 24 14S batteries the body is made out of carbon fiber...

Related videos from verified sources

Drone came from Pakistan's Thakurpura post, major incident averted: BSF [Video]

Drone came from Pakistan's Thakurpura post, major incident averted: BSF

Jammu Frontier Border Security Force, Inspector General NS Jamwal on the Pakistani drone carrying guns and grenades shot down in Kathua said that no doubt the drone came from Pakistan and looking at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:49Published
Vadodara boy develops 'automatic sanitiser drone' to mitigate Covid spread [Video]

Vadodara boy develops 'automatic sanitiser drone' to mitigate Covid spread

A teenager in Gujarat joined the fight against Covid-19 by developing a sanitiser drone. The 13-year-old Vadodara boy has designed an automatic sanitiser drone. Prem installed sanitiser mechanism in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Drone accidentally records stunning sunset behind gigantic wind turbines [Video]

Drone accidentally records stunning sunset behind gigantic wind turbines

Drones allow videographers to capture incredible footage of things we simply couldn't see without a bird's eye perspective. Able to fly up close or above the action, they bring the camera,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

rebelleader

Tom Moss RT @9to5mac: Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more https://t.co/lxoojp9bEu by @apollozac 6 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more https://t.co/onRtEB3FVC 7 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/4ydcAgLE4C Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more D… https://t.co/LthEAj4dO7 27 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more https://t.co/QdZgrOmSb2 https://t.co/4qjGIFbmew 33 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more https://t.co/lxoojp9bEu by @apollozac 53 minutes ago

DroneDJ

DroneDJ Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more https://t.co/KkxqSSVIYE by @apollozac 53 minutes ago