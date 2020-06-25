Skydio 2 drone returns to market as major update extends subject tracking range and more Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Two major pieces of news in the drone world from Skydio today. First, the drone maker is officially announcing that Skydio 2 production has restarted since pausing for a few months during the COVID-19 shutdown. The super-smart Skydio 2 drone is once again available to order and shipping to customers.



The other announcement is the release of a significant software update for Skydio 2 drones. A new software update released today dramatically increases tracking range, flight features, and charging capabilities.



