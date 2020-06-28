Anker’s Nebula Mars II Portable Projector drops to $340 (Save $160), more Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Anker Nebula Mars II Smart Projector for* $339.99 Prime shipped*. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $500 and marked down to $450 right now at Amazon, today’s offer saves you up to 32%, beats our previous mention by $30, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. Whether you’re hoping to bring movie night outdoors this summer or just kickback with an up to 150-inch screen, Anker’s Mars II is worth a look. This portable projector can display 720p content and packs 3-hours of untethered playback. Alongside built-in access to popular streaming services, there’s also an HDMI port. Over 320 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for another Anker projector deal today.



more…



