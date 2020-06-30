|
Bundle Ring Indoor Cam with a Chamberlain smart garage hub at $72.50 (28% off)
Amazon is currently offering its Ring Indoor Cam bundled with a Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for* $72.48 shipped*. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 28%, is $19 under the combined sale prices on the two smart home accessories, and a new all-time low by $2. Bringing this package to your smart home will allow you to take advantage of Amazon’s in-garage delivery service alongside some other perks. The garage opener hub can be controlled with Alexa or your smartphone, and you’ll also be able to pull up live 1080p feeds from the camera, as well. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.
