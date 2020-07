In a new lawsuit, California accuses Cisco of allowing 2 managers to harass a fellow Indian employee from the 'untouchable' caste (CSCO) Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

· *Cisco has been accused of allowing two managers to harass an Indian employee because he's from a lower caste known as "untouchables," according to a federal suit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.*

· *The suit, which was filed Tuesday, accuses the tech giant for failing to stop the managers...

0

