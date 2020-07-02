Microsoft Word reads to you: How to use the Speak and Read Aloud commands Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Can Microsoft Word read to me? Yes, it can. The Speak feature was incorporated into Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.) back in version 2003. It was called Text to Speech (TTS) then, and it functioned much the same as it does now. Fortunately, it’s a very simple procedure to set up and use, so you can get started immediately.



*Add the Speak button to the Quick Access Toolbar*



1. Click the Customize arrow on the Quick Access Toolbar.



2. From the dropdown menu, select More Commands.



3. On the Word Options screen >Customize the Quick Access Toolbar, locate the Choose Commands From box and scroll down to the Speak command.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

