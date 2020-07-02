Banana Republic 4th of July Sale takes extra 50% off clearance + 40% off sitewide

Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Banana Republic’s 4th of July Sale takes an* extra 50% off* clearance items and* 40% off* regular items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s 9-inch Core Temp Shorts. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale they’re marked down to *$37*. You can find them in an array of color options and they’re a perfect style for summer. These shorts are lightweight and resist wrinkles for a polished look all-day. With over 500 reviews from Banana Republic customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

