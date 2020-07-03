Global  

Indian Zoom Alternative: JioMeet App Crosses 100K Downloads

Fossbytes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Reliance Jio has released a new Indian Zoom alternative named JioMeet. The new Jio video conferencing app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. JioMeet is going to have a face-off with other video conferencing tools available in the market, including Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and others. The Zoom […]

The post Indian Zoom Alternative: JioMeet App Crosses 100K Downloads appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
Tweets about this

planetcall

Abhishek Tripathi Indian Zoom Alternative: JioMeet App Crosses 100K Downloads #india https://t.co/vj8DsRiTSA 18 minutes ago

Avanirjar

Avaneesh 🇮🇳Patriot RT @MODIfiedVikas: Just tested JioMeet with my brother. Its much better than Zoom and secure too. Entering password is mandatory. I just ho… 1 hour ago

OmmBiswal6

Omm Biswal @taranathpoojary Zoom ka alternative aa gaya h..... Aur vo Indian h..... JioMeet....... It's way better than Zoom 1 hour ago

isThisIndian

is this Indian #JioMeet Launch: Now we have a fully feature packed Indian alternative for Zoom and Google Meet. #JioMeetApp… https://t.co/lBnPpZS0I9 2 hours ago

ajayranoat

Ajay Rana @TheSatishDua and Sir, look at Indian startups, businesses coming together and filling the gap. for example… https://t.co/oy7DuzqTRv 2 hours ago

PreeYeahh

PriyaSays #JioMeet Well, it was not a right move! But, maybe new updates can resolve the issue of having absolutely same fea… https://t.co/QesKq2pCRX 2 hours ago

sunilswabhimani

सुनील स्वाभिमानी (YB-BRS) RT @VBharadwaj02: Here is an Indian app #JioMeet for the virtual meet ; alternative to @zoom_us . And now India is becoming partly non- rel… 3 hours ago

VBharadwaj02

Venkatesh Bharadwaj🇮🇳 Here is an Indian app #JioMeet for the virtual meet ; alternative to @zoom_us . And now India is becoming partly no… https://t.co/aHrF9YUbmT 3 hours ago