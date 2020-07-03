Indian Zoom Alternative: JioMeet App Crosses 100K Downloads
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Reliance Jio has released a new Indian Zoom alternative named JioMeet. The new Jio video conferencing app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. JioMeet is going to have a face-off with other video conferencing tools available in the market, including Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and others. The Zoom […]
The post Indian Zoom Alternative: JioMeet App Crosses 100K Downloads appeared first on Fossbytes.
Zoom Is Offering Free and Paying Customers End-to-End Encryption The video conferencing app is trialing the new security feature next month to help prevent cyber attacks. One catch is that users must..