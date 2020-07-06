Instagram’s Reels feature reportedly expands to India following TikTok ban Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Facebook is testing Instagram’s Reels feature in India, Business Insider reports. Reels is a video editing tool designed to let people create TikTok-style 15 second videos that can be shared on their Instagram Stories, sent via DM, or posted to a section of the Explore tab called Top Reels.



The news emerged just days after the Indian government banned TikTok along with 58 other China-based apps. Business Insider reports that some Instagram users in India have already started receiving Instagram’s new feature in an update, and a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company plans to release the feature more widely.



"“We’re planning to start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries”"



