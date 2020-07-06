How to watch Major League Soccer when the season resumes on July 8
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
· *Major League Soccer (MLS), the biggest league in the United States, resumes its regular season with a tournament style event on July 8, 2020.*
· *The tournament is being held in a closed setting at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.*
· *While ESPN is handling the production of the tournament, games will...
Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the..