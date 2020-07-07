Global  

Pompeo tells Fox News the US is 'certainly looking into' banning TikTok over privacy concerns

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Pompeo tells Fox News the US is 'certainly looking into' banning TikTok over privacy concerns· Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US is considering banning TikTok over concerns of Chinese surveillance. 
· Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Pompeo warned that Americans should be wary of downloading the popular app unless they wanted their private data "in the hands of the Chinese Communist...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps

Goodbye TikTok? Trump Administration “Looking At” Banning Chinese Apps 01:07

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration could ban TikTok. Now the company is making changes.

Trump Considers Banning TikTok [Video]

Trump Considers Banning TikTok

On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint [Video]

After India, USA to ban Chinese apps like TikTok? Trump aide drops hint

After India, USA may also ban Chinese apps like TikTok. A US cabinet member dropped the hint during an interview. US Secretary of State broke the news in a Fox News show. Mike Pompeo said govt was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:52Published
Pompeo Talks TikTok Ban [Video]

Pompeo Talks TikTok Ban

Pompeo Talks TikTok Ban

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published

TikTok faces ban in the US; pulls out of Hong Kong

 The world’s most popular short video app continues to be in the crosshairs of politicians globally. On Monday night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox...
TechCrunch

U.S. ‘Looking At’ TikTok Ban Says Sec. of State Mike Pompeo

 In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said the Trump administration would consider banning Chinese social media apps over national security and privacy concerns.
Billboard.com

TikTok Cries It Has “American CEO” Over Fears Of Getting Banned In The US

 In what termed as a “digital airstrike” by Indian media and politicians, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps citing security concerns. Now, the US...
Fossbytes


