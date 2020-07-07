Pompeo tells Fox News the US is 'certainly looking into' banning TikTok over privacy concerns Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US is considering banning TikTok over concerns of Chinese surveillance.

· Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Pompeo warned that Americans should be wary of downloading the popular app unless they wanted their private data "in the hands of the Chinese Communist... · Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the US is considering banning TikTok over concerns of Chinese surveillance.· Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Pompeo warned that Americans should be wary of downloading the popular app unless they wanted their private data "in the hands of the Chinese Communist 👓 View full article

