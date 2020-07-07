Global  

The founder of the American Influencer Council explains why she launched the first trade organization for creators and the FTC changes it's lobbying for

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The founder of the American Influencer Council explains why she launched the first trade organization for creators and the FTC changes it's lobbying for· The American Influencer Council, a nonprofit membership trade association, formally launched on June 30 and is a first for the influencer industry.
· The goal of the AIC, similar to other trade organizations in areas like fashion and advertising, is to fill education gaps and advocate on behalf of influencers for industry...
