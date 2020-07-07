Global  
 

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProShot, Shadow Tactics, Week Calendar, more

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
It’s now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While the charming Botanicula is still on sale, we also now have a very rare deal on the popular puzzler Threes! you can take advantage of as well. But for now, it’s on to Tuesday’s fresh new price drops on the App Store. Headlined by the camera app ProShot, we also have deals on Lootbox RPG, Harvey’s New Eyes, Shadow Tactics, YoPuppet: AR, Week Calendar Widget Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. more…

The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProShot, Shadow Tactics, Week Calendar, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Apocalyptic Sandstorm Engulfs Chinese City in Minutes

Apocalyptic Sandstorm Engulfs Chinese City in Minutes 02:25

 HOTAN, XINJIANG, CHINA — On June 28th, residents stood witness to a monstrous sandstorm. Footage posted to Weibo shows cars being brought to a halt as the instantaneous wind force reached level 9, carrying with it monstrous plumes of dust that blocked out the sun, making the roads too hazardous...

