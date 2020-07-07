Global  
 

Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics arrive on Samsung Smart TVs

engadget Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics arrive on Samsung Smart TVsThis spring, Samsung made Apple Music available on its smart TVs, becoming the first third-party smart TV platform to do so. Now, Samsung is adding Apple Music’s real-time synced lyrics to its Smart TVs, too.Beginning today, when customers with a 201...
Samsung Smart TVs now feature Apple Music time-synced lyrics

 Samsung Smart TVs produced from 2018 and onward now feature the option to view time-synced lyrics when listening to Apple Music. The new time-synced lyrics...
