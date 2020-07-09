Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Death Worm, Star Vikings, more Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies. Today’s collection includes giant man-eating worms, sci-fi space vikings, turn-based strategy, reminder apps, barcode scanners, and astral projection puzzle solving. Everyday of the work week we gather up all of the best price drops on Google Play and today is no exception. Highlights include Death Worm, Star Vikings Forever, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Unit Converter Pro, Reminder Pro, Beast Towers TD, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.



more…



The post Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Death Worm, Star Vikings, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies. Today’s collection includes giant man-eating worms, sci-fi space vikings, turn-based strategy, reminder apps, barcode scanners, and astral projection puzzle solving. Everyday of the work week we gather up all of the best price drops on Google Play and today is no exception. Highlights include Death Worm, Star Vikings Forever, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Unit Converter Pro, Reminder Pro, Beast Towers TD, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals.more…The post Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Death Worm, Star Vikings, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

