How to find and watch your Amazon Prime Video purchases on any device
Friday, 10 July 2020 () · You can see your Amazon Prime Video purchases in the "My Stuff" section of the Prime Video website or app after you've bought or rented a video.
· Select "Purchases & Rentals" within My Stuff to see your videos.
· Some smart TVs put "Purchases & Rentals" directly on the home screen, so you don't need to go to "My Stuff"...
