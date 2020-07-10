How to find and watch your Amazon Prime Video purchases on any device Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· You can see your Amazon Prime Video purchases in the "My Stuff" section of the Prime Video website or app after you've bought or rented a video.

· Select "Purchases & Rentals" within My Stuff to see your videos.

· Some smart TVs put "Purchases & Rentals" directly on the home screen, so you don't need to go to "My Stuff"... · You can see your Amazon Prime Video purchases in the "My Stuff" section of the Prime Video website or app after you've bought or rented a video.· Select "Purchases & Rentals" within My Stuff to see your videos.· Some smart TVs put "Purchases & Rentals" directly on the home screen, so you don't need to go to "My Stuff" 👓 View full article

