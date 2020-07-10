Global  
 

How to find and watch your Amazon Prime Video purchases on any device

Business Insider Friday, 10 July 2020
How to find and watch your Amazon Prime Video purchases on any device· You can see your Amazon Prime Video purchases in the "My Stuff" section of the Prime Video website or app after you've bought or rented a video.
· Select "Purchases & Rentals" within My Stuff to see your videos.
· Some smart TVs put "Purchases & Rentals" directly on the home screen, so you don't need to go to "My Stuff"...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Amazon Prime Video Offers Profiles Worldwide

Amazon Prime Video Offers Profiles Worldwide 00:28

 Amazon Prime Video Offers Profiles Worldwide

