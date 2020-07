Amazon reportedly told employees they have to delete TikTok from their phones due to 'security risks' (AMZN) Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

· Amazon reportedly told employees Friday that they have to delete TikTok from phones that they use to access their work email.

· The decision was made due to "security risks," according to a copy of the email reported by The New York Times.

