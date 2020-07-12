Global  
 

Watch the first trailer for Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito

The Verge Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Watch the first trailer for Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft debuted the first trailer for Far Cry 6 as part of its Ubisoft Forward digital conference today. The cinematic trailer didn’t have any gameplay, but showed a city in revolt under the regime of a character played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is perhaps best known as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Far Cry 6 is set to launch on February 18th, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service. It’s the latest entry in the series since 2019’s Far Cry: New Dawn, a post-apocalyptic sequel to 2018’s Far Cry 5.
News video: 'Life With Music' Trailer

'Life With Music' Trailer 01:37

 Life With Music Trailer - Henry Field (Patrick Stewart) is an acclaimed concert pianist and one of the great virtuosi of his era. Upon returning to the stage after a prolonged absence, he finds himself suddenly afflicted with a severe case of stage fright.

