Watch the first trailer for Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito

Ubisoft debuted the first trailer for Far Cry 6 as part of its Ubisoft Forward digital conference today. The cinematic trailer didn’t have any gameplay, but showed a city in revolt under the regime of a character played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is perhaps best known as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.



