Watch the first trailer for Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Image: Ubisoft
Ubisoft debuted the first trailer for Far Cry 6 as part of its Ubisoft Forward digital conference today. The cinematic trailer didn’t have any gameplay, but showed a city in revolt under the regime of a character played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is perhaps best known as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
Far Cry 6 is set to launch on February 18th, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service. It’s the latest entry in the series since 2019’s Far Cry: New Dawn, a post-apocalyptic sequel to 2018’s Far Cry 5.
