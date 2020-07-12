Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape enters open beta today Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ubisoft has announced that the open beta for its upcoming battle royale shooter Hyper Scape kicks off on PC today. In addition to a trailer for the beta, Ubisoft also debuted a new cinematic trailer detailing some of the game’s story.



Hyper Scape launched first as a technical test on July 2nd, with Ubisoft giving access to some Twitch and YouTube creators so they could stream the game. The launch was a huge success, with Hyper Scape rising to the top of the Twitch charts that day. In his experience with the technical test, my colleague Nick Statt found the game to be a fun and polished take on the battle royale formula.


