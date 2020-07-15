Trump takes credit for UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () · The UK will not work with Huawei to build out its 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced Tuesday.
· The move is a reversal of policy based on US-imposed sanctions, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
· *President Trump took credit for the sudden change in an exchange with reporters this week....
Donald Trump has appeared to take credit for having “convinced many countries”, including the UK, not to use Huawei after Boris Johnson ordered a ban on the Chinese firm being involved in the country’s 5G network.