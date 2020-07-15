Trump takes credit for UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself' Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· The UK will not work with Huawei to build out its 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced Tuesday.

· The move is a reversal of policy based on US-imposed sanctions, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

· *President Trump took credit for the sudden change in an exchange with reporters this week.... · The UK will not work with Huawei to build out its 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government announced Tuesday.· The move is a reversal of policy based on US-imposed sanctions, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.· *President Trump took credit for the sudden change in an exchange with reporters this week. 👓 View full article

