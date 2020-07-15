Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20170 to the Dev Channel with sound and search improvements Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 Build to the Beta Channel (what used to be the Slow ring) and today the software giant follows that up with a new flight on the Dev Channel (previously the Fast ring). Build 20170 introduces a couple of new features, but won't be offered to Insiders running PCs with AMD processors due to a bug affecting overall usability. SEE ALSO: How to unlock hidden Windows 10 features -- including the brand new Start menu New to this build is a tweak to the Sound Settings. Settings > System > Sound > Manage…


