Michelle Obama’s first podcast is a Spotify-exclusive Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former first lady Michelle Obama is the host of Spotify’s newest exclusive podcast: The Michelle Obama Podcast. The company announced the show today, making it the first podcast to come out of Spotify’s deal with the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions. The show premieres on July 29th, and new episodes will come out weekly for nine weeks.



The show will explore important personal relationships and how they shape people. Initial guests include fellow podcast host Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett (a former advisor to president Barack Obama), and Marian and Craig Robinson (Michelle’s mother and brother). The show, while available to both free and Premium Spotify users, will feature ads from Tide, Dawn, and Salesforce.



