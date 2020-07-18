Windows 10 May 2020 Update may falsely report that there is no internet connection
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Some people who have upgraded to Windows 10 version 2004 (or Windows 10 May 2020 Update) are experiencing a strange issue with their internet connections. A problem has cropped up with the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) that sits in the taskbar. Affected users complain that the icon indicate that there is no internet connection available, and Microsoft is at a loss to explain what is going on. See also: Windows 10 May 2020 Update is slowing down games and causing ESENT warnings Microsoft releases a fix for Outlook crashes after a problematic update causes issues for many users Microsoft… [Continue Reading]
