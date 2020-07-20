Amazon cuts up to 60% off PowerA + PDP Switch accessories, now priced from $12 Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today we’ve spotted a few PowerA and PDP Switch accessories *up to 60% off* at Amazon. Our top pick is the PowerA Travel Protection Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Lite for *$11.99 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This Switch Lite bundle includes a sturdy case, USB-C car charger, earbuds with inline mic, screen protector, and cleaning cloth. The case is crafted to precisely fit Nintendo Switch Lite, helping solidify its place as a protective companion. Inside owners will find a felt lining, zippered mesh storage, and enough room for six games alongside two MicroSD cards. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Switch accessories on sale. more…



