|
Mark Zuckerberg applied a ton of sunscreen to ride a $12,000 electric surfboard, and memes have compared him to everything from the Joker to Mrs. Doubtfire (FB)
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
· Photos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii became the subject of a viral meme over the weekend.
· In the photos, Zuckerberg's face is covered in zinc oxide — a white substance that meme makers compared to mime face paint and Batman's notorious antagonist, The Joker.
· Although zinc oxide and other physical...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this