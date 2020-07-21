Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk’s Neuralink Plans To Stream Music Directly In Your Head

Fossbytes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
We have already learned that Elon Musk’s innovative startup Neuralink is working on creating a chip that can serve as a brain-computer interface. Now the SpaceX founder has revealed one more ability of the technology — and that is streaming music directly in your head. This means that if Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant succeeds, […]

The post Elon Musk’s Neuralink Plans To Stream Music Directly In Your Head appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam

Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:38Published
Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective [Video]

Expert on Twitter hack: It was 'highly' effective

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack [Video]

Kanye West and Elon Musk targeted in Twitter hack

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this