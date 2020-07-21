Elon Musk’s Neuralink Plans To Stream Music Directly In Your Head
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () We have already learned that Elon Musk’s innovative startup Neuralink is working on creating a chip that can serve as a brain-computer interface. Now the SpaceX founder has revealed one more ability of the technology — and that is streaming music directly in your head. This means that if Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant succeeds, […]
The post Elon Musk’s Neuralink Plans To Stream Music Directly In Your Head appeared first on Fossbytes.
Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38Published