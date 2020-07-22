Global  
 

How a tiny prototype convertible called the tZero sparked Elon Musk's interest in making electric cars and led to the formation of Tesla (TSLA)

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
How a tiny prototype convertible called the tZero sparked Elon Musk's interest in making electric cars and led to the formation of Tesla (TSLA)· Back in 2003, Elon Musk test drove a tiny, yellow electric car called a tZero. While Musk didn't know it then, the tZero would directly lead to him becoming CEO of Tesla.
· Musk was impressed with the car and lobbied unsuccessfully to get the leaders of the company that made the tZero, AC Propulsion, to commercialize...
