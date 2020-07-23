3 lawmakers in charge of grilling Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook on antitrust own thousands in stock in those companies (AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB)
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () · Three of the lawmakers tasked with grilling big tech CEOs as part of a congressional antitrust investigation own stock in some of the companies being investigated, Business Insider has found.
· The CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google's parent company Alphabet will give highly anticipated testimony before the House...
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Tech CEOs were questioned today by lawmakers on the antitrust panel. Financial Focus is sponsored..
