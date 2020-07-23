3 lawmakers in charge of grilling Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook on antitrust own thousands in stock in those companies (AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB) Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Three of the lawmakers tasked with grilling big tech CEOs as part of a congressional antitrust investigation own stock in some of the companies being investigated, Business Insider has found.

· The CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google's parent company Alphabet will give highly anticipated testimony before the House... · Three of the lawmakers tasked with grilling big tech CEOs as part of a congressional antitrust investigation own stock in some of the companies being investigated, Business Insider has found.· The CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google's parent company Alphabet will give highly anticipated testimony before the House 👓 View full article

