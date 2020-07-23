Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Treehouse and Airstream rentals are 'booming' on Airbnb, and it's a sign that the future of travel will be more 'more private' and 'intimate,' CEO Brian Chesky says

Business Insider Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Treehouse and Airstream rentals are 'booming' on Airbnb, and it's a sign that the future of travel will be more 'more private' and 'intimate,' CEO Brian Chesky says· The pandemic has not been kind to Airbnb. In May, the company laid off 25% of its global staff to keep business afloat.
· Despite setbacks, CEO Brian Chesky is "incredibly optimistic" about the future, he told Reuters in *a webcast on July 22.*
· Rentals outside of cities, particularly unique stays like treehouses and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings [Video]

Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings

Airbnb Reveals Significant Increase in US Bookings The company reported more reservations from May 17 through June 3 this year than the same time period last year. The increase is a sign that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this