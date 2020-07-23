Bundle 2-months of Music Unlimited + Echo Dot with Clock to save 60%, now $30 Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering a bundle consisting of its Echo Dot with Clock and 2-months of Music Unlimited for *$29.97 shipped* for eligible Prime accounts who haven’t redeemed a similar promotion in the past. For comparison, the Echo Dot with Clock retails for $60 and Music Unlimited is $8 per month, saving you 60% from buying both separately. This is the lowest that we’ve tracked for the Echo Dot with Clock. This smart speaker leverages Amazon’s Alexa smart home platform and packs a built-in LCD clock so you always know what time it is. Great for guest rooms or offices, this is the perfect expansion of your smart home on a budget. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



