Hautelook’s Activewear Event takes up to 60% off ASICS, Brooks, Mizuno, more

9to5Toys Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Hautelook’s Activewear Sale offers* up to 60% off* top brands for men and women. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Brooks, HOKA, Mizuno, ASICS, The North Face and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the North Face Surge Running Shoes. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find them for *$65*. These shoes are great for running, training, walking or hiking. They’re also breathable, which is great for the summer heat and lightweight to add comfort. It also features a sock-like fit and a unique outsole that helps to promote traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Backcountry North Face Sale that’s offering* up to 70% off* select styles.

