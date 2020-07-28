Global  
 

Reebok takes extra 50% off sale items including popular shoes, apparel, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Reebok takes an *extra 50% off* sale items with code *EXTRA50* at checkout. Plus, save* up to 40% off* sitewide with code *SAVEMORE*. Inside this sale you will find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and accessories. Orders of $25 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Floatride Running Shoes are on sale for *$70* and originally was priced at $150. These shoes come in four color options and are flexible, which is great for your upcoming workouts. This style is also lightweight and cushioned for additional comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering* up to 25% off* new styles for fall.

